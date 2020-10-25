FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED INTO MONDAY EVENING

Moisture from Tropical Storm Zeta in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea will continue to spread north and leave South Florida soaked. An additional 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible and that could lead to more flooding. Therefore, the Flood Watch for Broward and Miami-Dade was extended until Monday 8 pm.

By Tuesday, drier conditions will be around!

Tropical Storm Zeta

Zeta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane moving through the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico. Another front will travel into the middle of the United States helping to carry Zeta north and over portions of Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama. A Hurricane Watch was issued for the Yucatan Peninsula, including Cozumel and advisories are pending for the Gulf coast.

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

