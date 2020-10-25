FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED INTO MONDAY EVENING

Moisture from Tropical Storm Zeta in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea will continue to spread north and leave South Florida soaked. An additional 3 to 6 inches of rain are possible and that could lead to more flooding. Therefore, the Flood Watch for Broward and Miami-Dade was extended until Monday 8 pm.

By Tuesday, drier conditions will be around!

A FLOOD WATCH for Broward & Miami-Dade will now run through Monday 8 pm. Moisture from #Zeta in the NW Caribbean Sea will produce scattered showers & storms. Zeta will strengthen into a hurricane aiming for the Yucatan Peninsula & then Gulf Coast midweek. pic.twitter.com/bgs1sRVjjs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Zeta

Zeta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane moving through the northern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico. Another front will travel into the middle of the United States helping to carry Zeta north and over portions of Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama. A Hurricane Watch was issued for the Yucatan Peninsula, including Cozumel and advisories are pending for the Gulf coast.

8 AM ADVISORY- Hurricane Watch issued for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula. #Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday. @wsvn @7weather #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/nM2R0RZO22 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 25, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7