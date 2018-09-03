All of south Florida (with the exception of the Keys) is under a Flood Watch for Labor Day. Plenty of rain is on the approach due to a large plume of tropical moisture and a nearby disturbance. Over the past few days, we were following this as a tropical wave that was gradually getting closer. Then, on Sunday, the wave began to get better organized with low pressure forming while near the central Bahamas. As of this writing, the National Hurricane Center is calling the disturbance “Potential Tropical Storm Seven” as it’s forecast to intensify on Monday. It is likely to become either Tropical Depression Seven or, more likely, Tropical Storm Gordon fairly soon. The system will pass across the Straits and Keys on Monday. Once it gets into Gulf of Mexico, warm waters and less wind shear, or interference, will probably lead to it becoming a full fledged tropical feature. Regardless of development, for south Florida it means both wind and rain, especially Monday. Gusty conditions should last much of the day with possible wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mile per hour range. Meanwhile, rain squalls will impact most of the region, moving quickly westward. The fast forward motion of the showers and storms may limit street flooding but there’s a lot of moisture to sweep over us over the next day or so. We’re expecting between 2 and 4 inches of rain for the early week! Additional showers could continue streaming in on Tuesday, but probably less numerous than what we encounter over the holiday.