FLOOD WATCH & 2ND NAMED STORM OF SEASON FORMS

FLOOD WATCH in effect through tonight
Ongoing flooding and super-saturated grounds with more rain expected this afternoon and evening, will produce 1 to 3 inches of rain. Higher amounts possible and it could make the situation worse on areas where the water hasn’t completely drained.
2nd NAMED STORM OF THE SEASON FORMS: TROPICAL STORM BERTHA
Tropical Storm Bertha formed near the coast of South Carolina and made landfall near Mount Pleasant as of 11 am Advisory. It should move inland across Eastern and Northern South Carolina later today and into Central North Carolina by tonight. It is likely to weaken into a depression later today and remnant low tonight.
Heavy rains to spread Northward as a tropical storm warning remains in effect from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.
The last time we had two named systems form in the month of May was back in 2012. They were Alberto and Beryl.
