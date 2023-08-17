Miami-Dade welcome back to school! Although we are wishing you an A+ day, unfortunately the forecast will be more of a C. At least to start off you can expect a mix of sun and clouds, but have the rain gear with you because as we heat up into the low 90’s. scattered storms are likely to develop between 2-4pm.

Plenty of tropical moisture in the air will leave our pattern unsettled through the weekend. Models are evening calling for better than 3 inches of rain in some areas with a high flood risk.

Heading into the weekend, our weather will depend on what happens with a tropical wave currently moving through Caribbean islands.

If it holds, wetter conditions possible. However, the National Hurricane Center is suggesting that once the tropical wave makes it into the Gulf of Mexico, conditions could become slightly favorable for growth. They are giving it a low chance to form by the beginning of next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make sure to be weather aware with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7