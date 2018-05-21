A river of moisture continues to move in our direction providing for pockets of heavy rain. We have seen anywhere between 4 to 7 inches of rain over the weekend causing a flood of trouble and additional rains will aggravate the ongoing flooding across portions of South Florida. Look for fewer showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday and another batch of deep tropical moisture forecast for the end of the week.

The reason for the rain is due to an area of disturbed weather producing widespread disorganized activity extending from the Northwestern Caribbean across Cuba and the Florida Peninsula. Conditions are not favorable for growth now, but once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it could try to organize. The National Hurricane Center is watching it and suggesting it has a low chance to form of 20% through the next 5 days. Regardless of what happens with this area, look for heavy rainfall possible this holiday weekend.

Clouds & rain will continue to spread across Cuba & Florida. NHC says conditions could become more favorable once disturbance moves into Gulf of Mexico. Low chances to form through next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/WylAKQ72DT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 21, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7