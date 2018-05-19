On Flood Watch

Widespread showers and storm will stick around for the weekend as lingering tropical moisture continues to filter in from the Caribbean Sea.

We woke up to scattered showers on Saturday. Expect more clouds and rounds of rain to fire up with the heating of the day across all of South Florida.

With all the ingredients present to for likely downpours this weekend, there is a Flood Watch in effect for Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties from 6 am to midnight. Models are suggesting rainfall amounts from 2 to 4 inches, and higher in spots.

For the second half of the weekend, scattered showers & storms will persist with a lingering threat of street flooding.

Looks like high pressure will build in from the Atlantic starting on Monday and push drier air in our direction. This will not cut off all the moisture across the region, just push the bulk of it inland by the afternoon/evening hours as the sea breeze develops. This summer-like pattern will stick around through Thursday.

Models suggest more deep tropical moisture will return to South Florida from the Caribbean Sea by Friday and make for a stormy start to Memorial Day weekend.

