Following many instances of flooding on Wednesday with the issuance of a rare Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, more flooding is unfortunately possible this Thursday.

Up to 20 inches of rain has been measured during Tuesday morning through Thursday morning time period!

Fort Lauderdale even received record rainfall Wednesday and the monthly total has now exceeded the average amount measured during the entirety of June! Miami is about even with the June average of 10.51.”

The current weather alerts in effect as of 8AM this morning are Flood Watches. They have been extended through Friday evening for Miami-Dade and Broward for an additional 4-8 inches of rain and through Friday morning for the Florida Keys for up to 2-4 inches of rain.

It won’t take much additional rain to cause or worsen flooding given how saturated the grounds are, especially where flooding remains in place.

There is also the isolated severe storm risk, including the threats of a tornado and damaging winds.

The next round of rain and storms that will lead to these flood and severe weather concerns will begin to move in midday today around lunchtime and will persist through much of the afternoon. Conditions should then improve across mainland locations during the evening while activity shifts toward the Florida Keys then.

Additional rain and storms are in the forecast Friday so that’s why a Flood Watch is still in effect, but rain chances will gradually fall over the weekend and into early next week as some drier air moves in. It won’t be completely dry but will definitely be an improvement compared to what we’ve been dealing with so far this week.