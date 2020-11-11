FLOOD CONCERNS CONTINUE

Rain bands from Eta in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico could produce brief downpours and aggravate the ongoing flooding across parts of South Florida. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade through Wednesday evening. It could be extended.

Beach and boating is not recommended due to the high wind and seas throughout the next few days.

Throughout today look for cloudy skies and some outer rain bands of Eta to produce some showers and isolated storms. Winds will be breezy to gusty out of the south to help draw up temperatures into the middle to upper 80’s, despite the clouds around.

Eta as of Wednesday morning strengthened into a hurricane. The track has shifted more to the east and that is why tropical storm-force wind gusts have been experienced around the lower Florida Keys and along the southwest coast of Florida. By the end of the week, high pressure builds into the area and it will be sunny and much drier for the all important weekend.

Heavy rainfall and tornado threat increasing for the west coast of Florida, so a TORNADO WATCH is in effect from Tampa to Marco Island.

On the forecast track, Eta could make landfall as a strong tropical storm anywhere between Anna Maria Island and Cross City Florida throughout the day on Thursday. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect. A Hurricane Watch issued for Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown. Also, a Storm Surge Warning was issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

