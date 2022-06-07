A FLOOD WATCH for most of Broward and Miami-Dade through midnight. (This means ingredients are present to see more rain today leading to more flooding).

A FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect through midnight. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are forecast to develop along the East Coast Metropolitan locations, including most areas across Broward and Miami-Dade. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Yb28RqI4eM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 7, 2022

A STREET FLOOD ADVISORY for Southern Miami-Dade until 8 am. 5.35 inches of rain reported around Homestead General Airport and an observer did confirm ongoing flooding. (An advisory means that flooding is going to happen from current rainfall on the radar or it is already happening).

A STREET FLOOD ADVISORY was extended until 5:30 am for a portion of Central & Southern Miami-Dade. More downpours are falling over areas hit hard in recent days. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/L0yOmPCUqy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 7, 2022

What to expect:

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are forecast to develop across South Florida today. Development may range from around noon into the evening hours, through storm coverage should peak between 1 to 5 pm.

We are hoping some dry with Saharan Dust tries to build in from the Caribbean late week/weekend to help knock down rain chances.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7