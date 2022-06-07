A FLOOD WATCH for most of Broward and Miami-Dade through midnight. (This means ingredients are present to see more rain today leading to more flooding).
A STREET FLOOD ADVISORY for Southern Miami-Dade until 8 am. 5.35 inches of rain reported around Homestead General Airport and an observer did confirm ongoing flooding. (An advisory means that flooding is going to happen from current rainfall on the radar or it is already happening).
What to expect:
Scattered to numerous showers and storms are forecast to develop across South Florida today. Development may range from around noon into the evening hours, through storm coverage should peak between 1 to 5 pm.
We are hoping some dry with Saharan Dust tries to build in from the Caribbean late week/weekend to help knock down rain chances.
Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7