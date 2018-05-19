Flood concerns

Several days of downpours are taking its toll. With additional rain coming, the flood threat continues across much of southeast Florida. Tropical moisture is at the core of the problem. It’s streaming northward out of the Caribbean and directly into Florida. The pattern has persisted due to a nearly stationary area of high pressure holding firmly to our east (over the Atlantic). As a result, it’s basically acting as a “block” and not allowing our weather pattern to transition into something new. The only noteworthy change as the new week begins is a strengthening wind flow. The stronger winds will combine with the moisture for gusty downpours, at times. Since most showers will tend to move more quickly, the flood threat may get eased somewhat. All in all, more damp days are coming with above average rain chances each day this week. With the soggy weather conditions (Sunday and well beyond) drive carefully on area roads which may become slick at times. Also, you should avoid water covered roadways altogether.