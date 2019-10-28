Flirting With Records

Local Forecast

Extra dry air is building in from the Western Atlantic Ocean and a warm front is lifting Northward over Central Florida. This will limit rain chances and keep the air steam. In fact, some records will be in jeopardy this afternoon.

Look forward to average rain chances almost all week. Outside of a few stray showers, it will be warm and humid through Halloween. By the weekend, a better showers and storm chance returns Sunday.

Today in the Tropics

Tropical Storm Pablo is forecast to lose tropical characteristics sometime today as it moves over colder waters. It is no threat to land and located in the far Northern Atlantic Ocean.

A non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles West of the Azores could acquire subtropical characteristics before conditions become unfavorable for development late week. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form.

Non-tropical area of low pressure is producing gale-force to hurricane-force winds several hundred miles West of the Azores. Right now has low chance to form. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/4lsf34f89u — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 28, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7