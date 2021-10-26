South Florida it will be very warm today with forecast highs flirting with old records. Highs could near 90 degrees in some spots.

NEAR-RECORD HEAT? As winds remain out of the West-Southwest, temperatures will be above average with drier conditions this afternoon. Temperatures could climb to near 90 degrees in some areas. Miami and Key West likely to come close to old records. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/shbn9kNXyV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 26, 2021

Long range models are showing a stronger cold front approaching South Florida late week. Clouds and moisture are set to build back gradually Northward on Wednesday night. However, widespread showers and storms possible by Thursday. Front should get enough of a push to clear Friday morning as winds increase out of the North throughout the day. This will have South Florida feeling “fresh” this upcoming weekend. Halloween looking SPOOKTACULAR! Overnight/morning lows in the upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s.

STRONGER FRONT- Clouds & moisture will begin to surge Northward WED night. Few spotty showers possible. However, more widespread showers & storm activity likely on THU. Comfortable air with about a 10- degree drop in temps. expected over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/IZTa3v1GgP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 26, 2021

Today in the Tropics

A non-tropical low pressure system is producing winds up to gale-force located over 400 miles East-Northeast of Cape Hatteras, NC. It is moving North-Northeast and could acquire some limited subtropical characteristics before merging with a front this afternoon.

TUESDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Non-tropical low located about 400 miles E/NE of Cape Hatteras, NC could develop before it merges with another frontal system. The extra-tropical low is then expected to meander off the mid-Atlantic & NE U.S. coasts tonight & WED. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/7cHUmrhsKL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 26, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7