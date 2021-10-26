South Florida it will be very warm today with forecast highs flirting with old records. Highs could near 90 degrees in some spots.
Long range models are showing a stronger cold front approaching South Florida late week. Clouds and moisture are set to build back gradually Northward on Wednesday night. However, widespread showers and storms possible by Thursday. Front should get enough of a push to clear Friday morning as winds increase out of the North throughout the day. This will have South Florida feeling “fresh” this upcoming weekend. Halloween looking SPOOKTACULAR! Overnight/morning lows in the upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s.
Today in the Tropics
A non-tropical low pressure system is producing winds up to gale-force located over 400 miles East-Northeast of Cape Hatteras, NC. It is moving North-Northeast and could acquire some limited subtropical characteristics before merging with a front this afternoon.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7