Turning up the heat this weekend with a Summer-like feel as winds veer in out of the South-Southwest. Forecast high temperatures will be around 90 degrees and we will be flirting with records!

Area of low pressure along a front over North Florida will develop with a trailing cold front. Most models insist it swings our way, but will hang around and not get enough of a push to clear. Therefore, moisture from the Gulf and Caribbean will move in. This will make for unsettled weather starting Sunday night.

A wet period with a chance of showers and storms possible from Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm.

SUNNY & STEAMY day expected across South Florida. Warm winds out of the S/SW will draw up the heat & humidity through the weekend. It should be mostly dry. Sea breeze could fire up a few spotty showers inland this afternoon. Highs near 90. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dtFPsb9BY8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2021

NEAR RECORDS- Some locations will reach 90 degrees on Saturday. Old records in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale could be in jeopardy! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/DMtaySjkOJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7