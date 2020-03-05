Flirting With Records

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80’s to low 90’s this afternoon and near records. This is ahead of a cold front responsible for the flooding rains and severe storms around the Southern states. However, we will not see weather of that nature here in South Florida. A few showers possible Friday morning with skies gradually clearing by noon.
Winds pickup and turn gusty out of the North to cool the air and create hazardous marine conditions for the weekend. It will be spectacular with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs in the low 70’s. Warming trend takes place next week. It will be mostly dry in the days ahead.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7