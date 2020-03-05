Flirting With Records

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80’s to low 90’s this afternoon and near records. This is ahead of a cold front responsible for the flooding rains and severe storms around the Southern states. However, we will not see weather of that nature here in South Florida. A few showers possible Friday morning with skies gradually clearing by noon.

Winds pickup and turn gusty out of the North to cool the air and create hazardous marine conditions for the weekend. It will be spectacular with lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and highs in the low 70’s. Warming trend takes place next week. It will be mostly dry in the days ahead.

WARM WINDS out of the S/SW will pump in extra heat & humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Some records could be broken. It stays dry. Spotty showers likely Friday morning. Cold front clears & turns cooler just in time for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/VqGg3CFfga — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 5, 2020

HOTTEST DAY so far of the year expected. Highs will range in the upper 80's and some spots will hit 90 degrees. Multiple records in jeopardy. Heading into the weekend it will cool-down. Below average highs in the low 70's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FC4XShwYlf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 5, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7