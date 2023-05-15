South Florida rain chances through tomorrow will favor Southwest Florida due to an onshore wind.

The weather pattern flip flops starting Wednesday with winds turning out of the West. This means that temperatures will soar into the low 90’s and feel that much hotter, but showers and storms will favor the Metro and Coastal communities. Rain chances this week will range between 30%-40% which signals Rainy Season starting on cue.

As Rainy Season officially starts today, so will the routine Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlooks in 2023 by NHC. This product highlights the areas of disturbed weather with potential formation NOW during the next 7 days. These outlooks are issued at 2am, 8am, 2pm & 8pm. However, we are not currently watching any areas of interest.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7