FLASH FLOODING IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Eta made landfall as a strong tropical storm in Lower Matecumbe Key in t he upper Florida Keys Monday night.

Heavy rain bands continue to push onshore from #Eta with rainfall rates between 2 to 4 inches. Considerable flooding is ongoing across parts of South Florida. Be weather aware. Your Storm Station has got you covered with the latest. Stay tuned! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/VSHClQg027 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 9, 2020

48 hour rainfall totals are impressive and as advertised. They came in between 3-12 inches, with isolated amounts up to 16 inches. Flash flooding occurring around sections of South Florida. A flood watch for mainland South Florida will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

48 HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS IN BROWARD – Miramar reporting more than 15 inches of rain. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/4hxC4730iZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 9, 2020

48 HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS IN MIAMI-DADE: Carol City getting almost 8 inches of rain. Reports of major flooding occurring in Hialeah and Miami Lakes. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uUk2AorDLy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 9, 2020

Eta is forecast to slow down and meander in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico until the jet stream digs south to help carry it back into the state of Florida early weekend. Unfortunately a tail of tropical moisture could linger and help trigger some additional showers and storms through Thursday. The pattern gets much drier throughout the day on Saturday.

#Eta in the SE Gulf of Mexico still producing gusty winds & heavy rainfall over portions of South Florida. Flooding biggest worry. Rain bands forecast to push onshore through Tuesday, so a FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect. On & off rain through Thursday. pic.twitter.com/cjV7oaBSVK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 9, 2020

