FLASH FLOODING IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Tracking Eta

Eta made landfall as a strong tropical storm in Lower Matecumbe Key in t he upper Florida Keys Monday night.

48 hour rainfall totals are impressive and as advertised. They came in between 3-12 inches, with isolated amounts up to 16 inches. Flash flooding occurring around sections of South Florida. A flood watch for mainland South Florida will remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

Eta is forecast to slow down and meander in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico until the jet stream digs south to help carry it back into the state of Florida early weekend. Unfortunately a tail of tropical moisture could linger and help trigger some additional showers and storms through Thursday. The pattern gets much drier throughout the day on Saturday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

