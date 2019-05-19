FIRST WEEKEND OF RAINY SEASON STARTS DRY

What a weekend in South Florida!

A few days into the rainy season & our weekend seemed like we were in the middle of the dry season! While temperatures Sunday afternoon remained on the warm side, a strong ocean breeze kept most of South Florida temperatures in check with afternoon highs remaining near or just slightly above average most of the weekend.

After last week’s fickle front took its time to swing through our state, it finally fizzled out while drier air filtered in. All the while, high pressure settled in over the Atlantic leaving not only a stable atmosphere but bringing back the influence of that ocean breeze. So while it seemed like the rainy season was off to a rainy start, the combination of that dry air, High Pressure AND a strong ocean breeze kept rain chances at a minimum for the first full weekend of the 2019 rainy season.

And as if this weekend wasn’t enough, it seems like this setup is here to stay through much of the upcoming work week! The only difference is that High pressure is forecast to strengthen by the end of the week, leaving breezy to near windy conditions for the upcoming long holiday weekend! Needless to say, we should all use extra caution if spending time at the beach or out on the water as RIP CURRENT RISK will be at a dangerous level during that time.

Otherwise for the upcoming days, South Florida can expect mild overnight temperatures with the chance of a spotty coastal shower late nights and early mornings. Meanwhile, any sea breeze shower or thunderstorm should develop across inland areas and push West each afternoon.

This is what we, Meteorologists, consider a “typical summer-time weather pattern in South Florida”.

Along with the Rainy Season usually comes mention of the TROPICS. And as we round corner into the start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we are already keeping a close eye on the Atlantic as there is an area of disorganized clouds and thunderstorms that has the potential to develop into something further in the days to come. The National Hurricane Center feels confident a low pressure system could develop early this week before gaining tropical or subtropical characteristics. Good news is that this system poses NO THREAT TO SOUTH FLORIDA.

