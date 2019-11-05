FIRST TASTE OF FALL ON THE WAY

A little over a month into Fall & we continue to patiently await for it to reach us! Temperatures haven’t been shy in warming into the mid to upper 80s last few days with a few afternoons even reaching the low 90s last weekend! At least South Florida hasn’t seen to much as far as rain is concerned.
So when will we finally see a relief from all of this summer-like heat? Good news….a cold front is currently headed our way and should reach us by the upcoming weekend. However, for now we continue on this warm streak. And as the rest of the work week continues with this warm pattern, afternoons in South Florida will be flirting with the near-record high temperatures next few days. Once we get through the steamy temperatures rest of the work week, the front will finally reach South Florida late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures Friday will also be nearing records despite the increasing clouds and rain chances spreading across South Florida.
So how COOL will South Florida will get? Well, we won’t need to worry about thick jackets but temperatures and humidity levels will definitely feel different as compared to the last few weeks. We will be waking up to low 70s Saturday and Sunday and some spots across South Florida might even dip down to the upper 60s! I’m sure no one will be complaining about that!
And this time around it looks like temperatures will remain near or just below average for a few days, which is most definitely appreciated given that South Florida has yet to feel Fall-like temperatures. It will be way past due!