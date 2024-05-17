It sure has been a hot week across South Florida and today will be hot enough with dangerous feels-like temperatures, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade County for heat indicies up to 103-108F from 10AM through 8PM.

Actual high temperatures will near record levels this Friday afternoon, reaching the low to mid 90s.

That will be paired with hazy sunshine and an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Saturday will be very similar as today with that southerly wind continuing to draw up the high heat and humidity. The day will feature a good amount of sunshine along with that spotty rain chance.

Rain chances rise starting Sunday, however, with scattered showers and storms possible Sunday through at least Tuesday as a weak front crosses through.

This weak front along with the rain activity will likely allow for less hot temperatures with highs closer to average but still above normal at around 90F early to mid next week.