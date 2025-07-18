The first Heat Advisory of the year has been issued for mainland South Florida. It will be in effect from 11AM through 6PM Friday for peak feels-like temperatures of up to 105-108F.

If you recall in recent years, this is well behind schedule. The first one issued last year was exactly two months earlier!

Actual temperatures Friday will reach the low 90s. At least there will be a nice breeze but more sunshine will be in place, especially by the afternoon. It will also be drier with rain chances much lower at only a 10% chance.

That trend will continue into the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday reaching the low 90s. Feels-like temperatures will generally max out at 102-107F throughout the weekend.

That will also be paired with lots of sunshine and only the chance for a spotty, passing shower, especially on Sunday. Otherwise, high pressure will bridge across the region from the Atlantic toward the Gulf, making for a quiet pattern.

It’s not until early to mid next week when isolated to scattered showers and storms will become possible as moisture tries to sneak in from the north.