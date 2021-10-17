Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. Yesterday was the first official day of the dry season in South Florida and what a beautiful day it was! Temperatures were on the warm side but our mainland locations) stayed dry throughout the day. Down in the Keys, specifically the Lower Keys, we saw more shower activity throughout the day yesterday. And today was no different as our Sunday in South Florida started off with showers affecting the Lower Keys once again. Otherwise it was a beautiful start to our day!



A front will be dropping south across our state throughout the day today and is forecast to reach South Florida by this afternoon or evening. There will be limited moisture associated with this front, especially because the front should begin to dissipate as it reaches our area. But, given that we live in South Florida and moisture is almost always present, there could still be sufficient moisture to help squeeze out a few showers as the front gets closer later today. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the upper 80s across South Florida, with some spots possibly hitting 90!

After days of uncertainty with this front, models are now suggesting that the front will actually clear us and stall somewhere over the Florida Straits. This should help keep rain chances on the lower end of the scale through the first half of the work week. However, wind speeds will begin to pick up behind the front and the wind direction will be out of the Northeast. So with a strong onshore flow, a few showers along the breeze cannot be ruled out during this time. By mid-week, winds should begin to veer a bit more out of the East, which should help bring back more moisture across our area. So with an onshore flow and with a front still nearby (just to the south of us), showers may gradually increase through the second half of the work week. But before we get into those damp days, let’s enjoy the rest of the weekend and the nice weather that is headed our way for the start of the workweek.

Have a great rest of your day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

