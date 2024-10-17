The moment many of us I’m sure have been waiting for has finally arrived: our first fall front of the season!

This front arrived late in the day Wednesday and behind it has been milder temperatures and lower humidity.

It comes quite timely with dry season, which began on Tuesday, with low rain chances the next seven days. Besides the occasional shower blowing onshore across mainland South Florida, conditions are looking pretty quiet.

The only exception is across the Florida Keys Friday into Saturday where showers will be possible due to their proximity to the fall front.

As far as our forecast is concerned this Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine and high temperatures struggling to reach the 80F mark.

The last time forecast high temperatures today were this mild was back in April at Miami and in March at Fort Lauderdale.

As is quite common with fronts that come through, it will turn windy with a Wind Advisory in effect for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through 8PM this Thursday.

The tight pressure gradient between the front to our south and high pressure to our north will not only fuel strong winds today but that will linger into this weekend before gradually improving next week.

At least over the next few days, expect sustained winds to hover up to 15-25 mph.

That strong wind will make for hazardous marine conditions and could worse the ongoing King Tide flooding, especially across the east coast where a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect.

The mild temperatures will linger into our Friday with wakeup temperatures in the low to mid 70s before it turns more seasonable again with steady readings next week.

The mostly cloudy skies will unfortunately continue through Saturday before more sunshine builds in next week, too.

Tropics update

There remains no active systems to track in the Atlantic basin. There are two areas to watch for potential tropical development over the next seven days, however, both of which have lower formation chances.