Following a brutal, record hot summer across South Florida, our first signficant does of fall-like weather arrives this week.

It’s all courtesy of a fall front set to move through during the day Sunday, ushering in cooler temperatures, lower humidity and drier conditions.

This front won’t have much moisture with it, so besides a spotty shower, especially across the Florida Keys in the morning, the day should be dry with partly cloudy skies and an increasing breeze. High temperatures will still remain warm topping off near 90F.

It’s not until Sunday night the cooling effects of the front will commence. Lows Monday through Wednesday mornings will be in the 60s, with Tuesday morning forecasts to be the coolest from this front.

Daytime highs will also be nice and mild into the low to mid 80s. The last time we had a high down to 81F was back in March!

Along with this cool down will be quiet conditions with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances through Wednesday.

Then clouds will increase with scattered showers and storms possible late-week, especially on Friday, ahead of potentially another fall front by next weekend. By this period, temperatures will be warmer and more seasonable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s.