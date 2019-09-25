FIRST FALL FEEL IN SOUTH FLORIDA

South Florida has been enjoying a Fall-like feel since the season began on Monday! We have been reaping the benefits of a drier air mass that moves in earlier this week. While temperatures have remained warm [yet average], humidity levels have managed to drop a bit, making conditions FEEL pleasant (especially during the evening hours!).
Today will be no different. After waking up to comfortable temperatures, South Florida will warm into the mid to upper 80s but that dreaded “Feels-like temp” won’t be a player in our afternoon weather. Wind have even subsided a bit so a light ENE breeze will remain in place later this afternoon.
The second half of the work week looks rather quiet as well, except that temperatures will slowly begin to warm. By Friday, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, however, rain chances will be kept in check until at least Sunday when the ocean breeze helps bring in some more moisture across South Florida. As we head into the start of the next work week, all of the Bahamas AND Florida (including South Florida) will be on “Tropics Watch” regarding Tropical Storm Karen’s whereabouts and the storm’s future track.
So let’s talk about Tropical Storm Karen and where it is headed. Karen continues to move away from Puerto Rico while continuing to dump heavy rain and producing flash flooding across Puerto Rico & the Virgin Islands.
WEDNESDAY 11AM: Karen picking up speed as it moves away from P.R. While its exact track next few days remains uncertain, models are coming together in showing Karen starting to drift west by this upcoming weekend. Bahamas & Florida should monitor. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/1Kglmrf4RD
Latest forecast track keeps Karen moving North until the end of the work week. Then a building high pressure system from the United States is forecast to be a roadblock for Karen eventually picking Karen up, looping it around the Atlantic and steering it back West towards the Bahamas & possibly the state of Florida. The track 3-5 days out still remains uncertain so all of Florida AND the Bahamas need to monitor the progress and track of Karen in the days to come.
Farther north in the Atlantic we find Jerry who is losing its tropical characteristics and is now a “Post Tropical Cyclone “. Jerry is forecast to skirt the close of Bermuda and then eventually fizzling out over the open waters of the Atlantic.
WEDNESDAY 11AM: Post Tropical Cyclone Jerry losing its punch as it approaches Bermuda. Should die out by this upcoming weekend as it continues to battle dry air and strong wind shear. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/cXMtaBb82J
Farther South and closer to the Cape Verde Islands is where we find Hurricane Lorenzo. Lorenzo is a strengthening hurricane that is forecast to become a major hurricane by the end of the work week. Good news is that Lorenzo is forecast to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic with no threat to land whatsoever.
WEDNESDAY 11AM: Hurricane Lorenzo continues to strengthen as it races WNW across the Atlantic. And while it is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week, Lorenzo should remain over the open waters of the Atlantic. No threat to land. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/C0BLNrrcmb