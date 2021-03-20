FIRST DAY OF SPRING 2021 IS TODAY

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a great work week! If you like it warm then you most definitely liked what the last few days had in store for us here in South Florida. A weak front came through our area on Friday and that not only brought some showers back into the forecast but has also brought some bigger changes for us through this weekend. And this morning we started to feel the difference not only as far as humidity but also as far as our temperatures were concerned. It was quite cool!
Remember how warm and humid it was on Friday morning? Well temperatures across South Florida *this* morning are running 10-20° cooler than yesterday morning! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/sCpbYq1gPE
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 20, 2021
So the front that came through our area on Friday is now just to the south of South Florida. And that’s exactly where the front will remain through much of the weekend. The only difference is there will be an area of low pressure that is forecast to develop along that same front. And with this front so close by, that area of low pressure (together with its front) will impact our conditions here in South Florida.
An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the front that came through South Florida yesterday. This could help trigger a few showers this weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3Ssy3UJ1u6
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 20, 2021
As far as today is concerned, South Florida will finally experience that relief from the heat that we have been waiting for. Instead of temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, South Florida will once again enjoy seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s,…just in time for the first day of Spring! While showers can’t be ruled out (especially with that front nearby), South Florida should be mostly dry through much of the day today.
Comfortable temperatures across South Florida on this first day of Spring. Isolated showers will be possible from time to time. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cin8dqf8m6
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 20, 2021
The second half of the weekend promises a similar set up as today. After a cool start in the lower 60s, South Florida can expect afternoon high temperatures to be comfortable in the upper 70s once again. The only difference is that our wind pattern will begin to change. Wind direction will possibly be out of the Northeast on Sunday and with that area of low pressure nearby, some of the showers offshore could affect portions of South Florida especially along our coastal locations. Our weekend will not be a complete washout but keep in mind that we could see a shower from time to time so it is best to keep the umbrella with you just in case.
Weekend in South Florida: Cool mornings, comfortable afternoon temperatures & spotty to isolated showers. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/EaTTzlReCd
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 20, 2021
Looking ahead, as that area of low pressure (the one that will develop just off of our coastline) moves away at the start of the work week, it will take the moisture with it, bringing fewer clouds and more sunshine to start the week. And of course with winds eventually veering out of the Southeast, it will trigger a warming trend across South Florida. So put temperatures will be back into the lower 80s by the start of the week under mostly sunny and dry conditions continuing through much of the week. But by the time the end of the week arrives, our wind direction will be out of the South to Southwest and this will warm our afternoon temperatures to the mid 80s once again. And with an approaching front we could see a few showers return by the end of the week.
After a comfortable weekend in South Florida, a warm weather pattern returns for the upcoming work week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XYbWtLvP7V
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 20, 2021
