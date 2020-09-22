Today is the first day of Fall and it sure feels comfortable outside!

#Fall equinox starts tomorrow morning. You will also feel a refreshing change in the air with drier conditions and lower humidity! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/7vrIqPttZF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 21, 2020

A front has stalled over the Florida Straits with high pressure building in from the North over the Southeast United States is doing enough to bring down the humidity a little and keep winds on the breezy side. Enjoy the nice change through Wednesday. Front lifts North dragging moisture our way to close out the week. This means wetter times expected and into the weekend.

RAIN RAMPS UP by the end of the week as front lifts and brings deeper moisture across South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/K1K4pbj8Uz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 22, 2020

King Tides are still present, so minor street flooding possible during times of high tide through tomorrow. For the middle to lower Florida Keys, the is the potential of seeing some saltwater flooding through Thursday morning.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY though tonight for Miami-Dade & Broward. Upper Florida Keys along the Bayside through Wednesday morning. Next high tides will run between 1-4 pm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/z0qH1qma63 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 22, 2020

A disturbance along the front that moved through South Florida has been given a small chance in developing over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, times of showers and storms likely Friday through Saturday from Cuba, South Florida and the Bahamas.

Early A.M. Tropical Outlook: An area of showers and storms associated with a front has a slight development chance over the southeast Gulf of Mexico late this week. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/PMaZjUJraF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 22, 2020

