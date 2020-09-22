First Day Of Fall

Today is the first day of Fall and it sure feels comfortable outside!

A front has stalled over the Florida Straits with high pressure building in from the North over the Southeast United States is doing enough to bring down the humidity a little and keep winds on the breezy side. Enjoy the nice change through Wednesday. Front lifts North dragging moisture our way to close out the week. This means wetter times expected and into the weekend.

King Tides are still present, so minor street flooding possible during times of high tide through tomorrow. For the middle to lower Florida Keys, the is the potential of seeing some saltwater flooding through Thursday morning.

A disturbance along the front that moved through South Florida has been given a small chance in developing over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, times of showers and storms likely Friday through Saturday from Cuba, South Florida and the Bahamas.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

