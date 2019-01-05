FIRST COOLDOWN OF 2019

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The first week of 2019 has been a warm one for South Florida, with temperatures reaching the mid to low 80s each afternoon. But that will all change this weekend! A cold front that swung through our state early Saturday morning will wipe away the warmth and humidity and allow cooler and drier to move in.

While Saturday afternoon temperature hold steady in the upper 70s, the real cooldown will come overnight with overnight temperatures in South Florida dipping down into the 50s again. This will be the first [and much anticipated] cooldown of 2019! Sunday afternoon temperatures will remain near or just below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will quickly rebound for the start of the work week as winds shift out of the East. This will allow afternoon temperatures to possibly hit 80 degrees once again. But don’t be too quick to put those sweaters away….The warm-up will be short-lived this time around. All eyes are on another cold front that could cool things down once again for the second half of next week. This would be the second cooldown of 2019 for South Florida!

