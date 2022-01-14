This is the first time in 2022 that low temperatures are in the 50’s. The last time were in the 50’s was on Christmas Eve.

This is the first morning of 2022 that low temperatures are in the 50's and last time we were this cold was on Christmas Eve. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kelbKcBsLT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 14, 2022

The weekend will start off chilly with highs near-average in the mid to upper 70’s. We warm up a few degrees on Sunday ahead of strong cold front. A wintry mix forecast to head up the Northeast, while the trailing cold front could trigger some strong to severe-type storms Sunday afternoon.

Strong storms will be possible with our next cold front arriving Sunday, and behind that front could potentially be the coolest air so far this season by Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/j8PoWDazan — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 14, 2022

More chilly air settles in on MLK Day. However, colder air will be felt Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the widespread low 50’s and feeling potentially more like the low 40’s.

Temperatures gradually warm up midweek.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7