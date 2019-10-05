FINE WEEKEND

TROPICS STILL GOING. While these systems pose no threat to South Florida…the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on 2 potential areas of low pressure in the Atlantic. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/nE5TbSPXTM

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.