FINE WEEKEND

What a beautiful start to our weekend! Apart from a few passing showers, South Florida remained mostly dry thanks to some drier air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere.As if that weren’t enough, the breeze finally subsided just a bit (as compared to last week) and temperatures across South Florida remained near average for this time of year (which means South Florida’s Summer-like “Fall” days might be gone!).
The breeze looks to pick up just a little bit as we head into the latter part of the weekend, turning breezy across our beaches and even gusty conditions at times during our Sunday Funday. Afternoon high temperatures should still remain around average on Sunday as well. The breeze should definitely help conditions feel a bit more tolerable as well. Apart from the breeze and our seasonable temperatures, it looks like rain chances in South Florida remain at a minimum during the day on Sunday. While we can’t rule out a few passing showers (especially during the morning and late evening hours), South Florida should remain mostly quiet during the latter part of the weekend. As we have seen the last 2 days, a few isolated passing showers can’t be ruled out. Good news is that with the breeze picking up just a bit, as quickly as the showers arrive they should should move on out as well!
We should definitely enjoy this nice weekend weather because the weather pattern really begins to change for the upcoming work week. Tropical moisture to our South slowly creeps back into the forecast, increasing clouds and rain chances across South Florida starting Monday and lingering through much of the upcoming work week.
And even though a weak front will slowly drift south across our Sunshine State, it won’t be strong enough to each South Florida. Instead, it is forecast to stall out just north of us, trapping all of that tropical moisture across the Southern half of the Florida. That’s right….that means better rain chances stick around for a few days next week. So while cold fronts are finally beginning to reach Florida, they are still not strong enough to actually clear South Florida. And we are still early in the season so tropical moisture will still be able to make its way towards us.
Speaking of tropical moisture….we might be a few weeks into “Fall” but that doesn’t mean hurricane season is over. With still about a month and a half left, the Tropics are still bubbling up and the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on 2 non-tropical low pressure systems that are forecast to form over the Atlantic during the upcoming work week. Good news for us: neither one poses any threat to South Florida. Either way, let’s keep a close eye on them!
