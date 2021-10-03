Distant high pressure still providing for a fresh breeze out of the East-Northeast keeping a small chance of isolated showers and stray inland storm in the forecast. Overall, it will be a fine day. The breeze starts to subside along the coast tonight as high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing the humidity to climb.

By midweek, models are suggesting more moisture moves in from the Atlantic Ocean due to a tropical disturbance moving into the Central Bahamas and a front working its way into the Southeast United States.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Look for a nice & breezy Sunday with an isolated shower possible through the afternoon. Rain chance is limited on Monday as temps. & humidity climb. Winds subside as well. By midweek, chances go up as we could tap into tropical moisture. pic.twitter.com/l1ttZYulIv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 3, 2021

It is to soon to tell how much moisture moves in and what sort of impacts South Florida can expect to see out of this disturbance as it moves to the West-Northwest then eventually slowly toward the Northwest. Right now, it is not a threat to South Florida and model guidance is increasing our rain chances of seeing showers and storms likely by Thursday.

SUNDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Disturbance over the Southeastern Bahamas is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness & showers. Upper-level winds could become marginally favorable & any development of this system should be slow to occur while moving W/NW. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/rPZu7cSwIe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 3, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7