Thanksgiving Day will feature a front in south Florida (but don’t get too excited about this one). It’s a weak fall front that’s on the move and will slowly pass across the region early Thursday. Yes, sometimes November fronts bring big cooling, but not this time. This front will lose its main cooling as it drops farther south in latitude. For south Florida it will simply allow temperatures to come down about 5-degrees so readings returning to average. It’s worth noting that Wednesday was unusually warm. In Miami, the high reached 86-degrees and that tied the record for the date!

One of the main changes you’ll detect this Thanksgiving will involve “lumpy looking clouds” in the sky. These will follow the front and may produce an isolated shower. We think the better chance for rain will actually be from Friday through Saturday, as more moisture meets up with the stalling boundary. Even though we won’t get much cooling, humidity will be lower so it will feel nice as we close out the week.

Looking ahead, there will be a need to follow another front into next week. The latest forecast map shows it reaching south Florida on Tuesday. It should have better support for at least some cooling (nothing drastic). Rain showers will probably accompany the front during the early stages of the week. Then, once it crosses, drier air will filter back in.

