Fine in February

After another foggy morning, sunshine prevailed again across south Florida.

With high pressure and light winds over the region, patchy fog could form once again, Tuesday morning. Visibility issues may potentially impact the western suburbs of southeast Florida and dense fog could return to interior areas of the peninsula.

As we jump ahead, here’s the late week weather pattern. The high pressure center will gradually slide eastward. The effect of that will provide a stronger breeze off the ocean. While that mild breeze should feel nice, onshore winds will result in rip currents along Atlantic beaches. Temperatures will stay seasonally warm (especially at night). Notice on the next map that the forecast model shows an increase in moisture (green areas). Following days of drying, some rain showers should return just prior to the weekend. The coast and Keys will likely be wetter than inland spots, by the way.

Here’s a look at the rain trend. The combination of a stalling front and more moisture from the Atlantic will keep us rather cloudy and slightly damp for this upcoming weekend.