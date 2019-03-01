Fine Friday ahead

If you enjoyed the change in weather on Thursday, you’re sure to like what’s in store for Friday. Here’s a look at Biscayne Bay and the mostly clear sky overhead.

Even though temperatures have come down slightly (from earlier in the week) we’re still above average. Both daytime and nighttime readings are around 5-degrees warmer than usual. We’ll carry this streak into March. By the way, the warm pattern began just after Valentine’s Day so the stretch is now a full two weeks!

The nice weather is due to a “nearby high”. On the weather map you see that it’s directly over us, as we round out the work week. The close proximity of the high pressure core is keeping wind speeds light with mainly dry and stable air in place.

As we fast forward to next week, there’s a change coming (and it’s a big one). A vigorous cold front will be dropping down from the north. The exact timing of the front reaching south Florida is subject to change although the estimate for its arrival is Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front, expect scattered areas of rain. Behind the front? Noticeable cooling is likely. Temperatures may drop 10 – 15 degrees into the middle of next week. At this point, we’re only expecting a short-lived “cool snap” lasting only as long as 2 days.