The month of February will end warmer than usual, but favorable for outdoor plans (and great beach weather, too). Just as we had over the weekend, on Monday expect a good amount of sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower to middle 80’s. We can’t eliminate the rain chance, but it only stands at a minimal 20% chance for isolated showers. This current warm streak actually began in south Florida just after Valentine’s Day! Since then, temperatures have consistently been running around 5 degrees above average during the day and at night.

There’s no real “cooling” in sight this week, and as we enter March. However, temperature readings will come down a couple degrees soon, with lower humidity. Why? A weak front will drift by early Tuesday morning and help with the comfort level. Of course, sometimes behind a front we immediately get a surge of dry air (especially if winds turn out of the north). In this case, high pressure will quickly fill in and send winds out of the northeast, and then from the east. That onshore flow, with winds off the waters of the ocean, will prevent much cooling or drying. Rain chances won’t be particularly high, with just the potential for a few rain bands moving ashore from the Atlantic. Overall, it’s a quiet stretch ahead with distant high pressure holding its ground. Look for pleasant nights with most temperatures dipping into the middle to upper 60’s along with daytime highs near 80-degrees (or slightly above). The next “weather change” arrives at the end of the week as wind speeds pick up. Another breezy stretch looks likely, beginning Friday and lasting through next weekend and beyond. The extra wind, of course, will bring the return of boating hazards and rip currents at the beach. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.