Fine fall weather (for now)

A nice stretch of weather continues for south Florida. Plenty of dry air is filtering into Florida keeping our rain chances near zero. What’s most surprising is that we’re still getting a wind flow off the ocean. Typically, with a flow from the Atlantic we’ll see some passing showers (but the air is too dry, at this time). More sunny days are ahead for the midweek. Typical highs (late September) are in the upper 80’s and we’ll continue warming to seasonal levels with a bonus: humidity levels are running lower for some comfort!

In the tropics, three systems are being watched. Tropical Storm Jerry is weakening near Bermuda and will likely fizzle-out toward the end of the week. Also over the open waters is “far away Lorenzo” which is strengthening over the eastern Atlantic. It’s likely to become a hurricane on Wednesday with never a threat to land. Finally, the one to follow is still Tropical Storm Karen. On Tuesday it drenched Puerto Rico. It’s forecast is clear-cut, through Friday. Simply, Karen is set to lift northward (far from any land impacts). By the weekend and early next week, Karen is expected to stall out and may even do a small loop over the Atlantic! Steering currents are likely to connect with Karen in several days, nudging it westward. It’s too early to determine whether the Bahamas or the U.S. will ever be impacted with the system. Keep up with future updates as we monitor its track, day by day.