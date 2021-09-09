Oh my! On Thursday, Ft. Lauderdale came within 1 degree of tying the record for the date set back 100 years ago! The above average temps will continue through the weekend.

The next few days should be drier across South Florida.

Friday & Saturday promise to be a bit drier. Enjoy because by next week, big downpours will return as some tropical moisture invades South Florida once again.

King Tides are back. Expect higher than normal high tides over the next week or so. This will lead to coastal street flooding.

And we’ve arrived at the peak of hurricane season. Experts say the second half may be as active or even more active than the first. Stay aware.