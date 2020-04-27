FINALLY FEELING LIKE SPRING

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. A front swung through South Florida late Sunday and brought significant changes to the forecast. Ahead of the front, South Florida saw steamy and stormy conditions. Behind the front, South Florida is now enjoying seasonable temperatures and lower humidity.
High pressure has moved in behind Sunday’s front, bringing Northeast winds and drier air back to the forecast. This has brought pleasant conditions to South Florida and the best news is that the nice conditions will be here to stay through the first half of the week. Temperatures tonight and early Tuesday morning will be feeling “Spring-like” as the drop back down into the 60s across mainland areas. The Keys can expect overnight temperatures tonight to be in the mid to lower 70s. Low humidity for all of South Florida!
By mid-week, South Florida will begin to see some changes as a front gets closer to us. Winds will begin to veer out of the Southeast on Wednesday then out of the Southwest on Thursday. This will help our afternoon temperatures to soar into the lower 90s on Thursday with higher humidity. Rain and storm chances will also be on the rise during that time.
So let’s talk rain chances. After a dry start to the week, rain and thunderstorms will make their way back into the forecast on Thursday as the above-mentioned front drops south across our state. Some of the thunderstorms could even be on the stronger side. The front arrives late Thursday into early Friday and will wipe away all of the moisture and will bring in much nicer conditions Friday & into the upcoming weekend.
So how nice will these conditions be? Well after reaching into the 90s on Thursday, lower humidity and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s return to the forecast by the end of the week. This welcomed change looks to stick around into the upcoming weekend. So after a steamy and stormy month of April, it looks like the first month of May will start off seasonable and comfortable. Low humidity isn’t something South Florida is used to enjoy during the month of May but I’m sure everyone will welcome it with open arms.