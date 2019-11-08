Finally Fall Over The Weekend

A cold front over the Southeast United States will move into Central Florida late this afternoon into early this evening. The morning should be mostly dry across South Florida with a shower or two affecting the East Coast areas. Showers will then increase from North to South this afternoon with even a few thunderstorms possible. Primary impacts with any of the storms the form are frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

By tonight, the cold front will move through the area and stall out somewhere over the Florida Straits, bringing some quick-moving showers. Breezy North to Northeast winds in the wake of the front will usher in cooler and drier conditions. Therefore, look for gradual clearing will take place throughout the day.

Temperatures will finally go back to seasonal values. Lows will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s along the East Coast. Mid to upper 70’s for the Florida Keys. Highs will reach the low 80’s.

Rare Event happening this Monday! Mercury will transit between the Earth and the sun. It will be really small, so you’ll need to look towards the sun with either binoculars or a telescope with a sun filter to see it. Also, don’t forget to wear protective UV eye-wear! This will last for a little over 5 hours. The next time this will happen will be in 13 years.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7