After a long wait that included most of January, we’re finally experiencing some changes in our weather. Granted, not all of them are popular (especially if you have outdoor activities this weekend)! It’s a “windy and wetter” pattern that involves gusty onshore winds and fast-moving rain bands off the ocean.

On Saturday, some areas picked up over 1-inch of rain. To put that in perspective, that’s more than we’ve had since December (in most spots including Miami). The reason it’s wetter? It’s due to the combination of increasing moisture and the lifting of an old front. Originally, the frontal boundary crossed south Florida and stalled out (back on Friday). Now, as low pressure develops along it, we’re seeing it retreat back into our territory. Meanwhile, strong high pressure that’s well north of Florida is contributing to the strong and gusty winds. Windy conditions will continue into Sunday afternoon before gradually subsiding later in the day. Then, much calmer times will follow for Monday. As for the rain, showers will remain possible for the rest of the weekend but they’ll be more isolated. We’ll see general drying into Monday with pleasant temperatures that will be slightly higher than average.

Get ready for another warming trend, though. It basically begins during the middle of the week as highs get into the lower 80’s. The breezy times (too) will return as a new high pressure center builds into the region. The all-important wind direction will be a factor, too. Once the winds begin to veer more out of the south, it will become slightly warmer and more humid. The next chance for any cooling? That could come early next weekend, but it depends on the progress of an upcoming late-week front that moves into Florida.

