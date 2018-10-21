Finally, a hint of fall?

Officially, fall began one month ago, but (as usual) south Florida has continued with the persistence of summer weather. Lately, even hotter than usual conditions have prevailed! If you’re ready for a change, there’s a glimmer of hope (just don’t expect anything drastically different or necessarily long lasting). A cold front continues to inch closer and it’s expected to cross the south Florida mainland, by Sunday evening.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will continue to soar on Sunday. Mid-day and early afternoon readings could easily reach record highs, especially due to ample sunshine. Having the best chance at challenging record highs will be Miami (forecast and record matching at 89 degrees) and Key West with similar readings likely.

By the evening hours, on Sunday, the cold front is expected to make its passage. The most noticeable difference will be lower humidity levels with more comfortable air. Also, a strengthening wind will be felt as strong high pressure builds to our north.

It’s not surprising to see these early season fronts “run out of gas” over our region. This particular cold front will lose its southward push early in the work week. The only questionable factor becomes whether the boundary will fall apart or linger. Most forecast models and maps suggest that it stays intact and gets drawn back northward, over several days. If it happens that way, we’ll have a stretch of mostly cloudy and possibly damp weather days. Moisture will tend to load up, fairly suddenly. As the near-stationary boundary hangs-up over south Florida we’ll see both temperatures and humidity perk up again. Meanwhile, the return of rain showers could come at virtually anytime during the week ahead.