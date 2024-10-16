The autumn season has been in place for nearly a month, but only now are we able to feel anything (other than summer) for south Florida. The difference? The recent passage of a cold front, despite it not being a strong one. This weather change doesn’t involve a major move in temperatures. We’ve simply scaled back about 5 to 10 degrees and now have below average readings. The main difference is related to stronger winds that have recently ramped up behind the front. For the time being, those winds are arriving from the north and resulting in the lowest humidity we’ve felt in months (prior to the start of the Rainy Season, in mid May).

The most frequently asked question to the 7 weather team has been “how long is this milder weather going to last”? The answer is 1-week, at least. Over the next 7 days we’ll continue to have this pleasant pattern with no direct connection to the hot or tropical air. Having said that, the stretch won’t be stagnant, either. Through the start of the weekend, we’ll stay cooler than usual with strong and gusty winds. Gradually, then, High Pressure centered north of Florida will shift eastward and weaken. That will bring an easterly flow with more seasonable temperatures and some random showers along the ocean breeze. Humidity values, too, will slowly creep higher by the start of next week. Perhaps the best news is that a stalled front (the same one that crossed and introduced us to this weather change) will hold near the Florida Straits. The boundary will act as a block, or barrier, for a potential tropical system that would otherwise head in our direction. Overall, we’ll extend this quiet and mostly comfortable weather while catching a break in the tropics, too. Not a bad deal.

