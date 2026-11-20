After days of heavy rain and flooding across South Florida, we’re finally drying out!

Patchy fog is creating a misty start to our Friday morning, so take it slow on the roads. As the fog lifts, expect some sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Most areas will stay dry, although a few showers are possible especially in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

The weekend is looking much better, with plenty of dry time and seasonable temperatures. Just be careful at the beaches, where dangerous rip currents remain a concern.

In the Tropics: The low-pressure system that brought us all that rain is moving north along the Southeast U.S. coast. NHC gives it a 50% chance of tropical or subtropical development over the next 7 days. Regardless of development, it could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous coastal conditions farther north.

For South Florida, the good news is that we’re finally getting a much-needed break from the rain!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7