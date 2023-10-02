Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! The weather across South Florida has been quite unsettled as we were on the south side of a weak front since last week. While we saw a few soggy days during the week, the weekend did bring plenty of dry time, followed by our daily dose of downpours and thunderstorms. After days of tracking the front over Florida, it is finally sinking south of our area today. But because we are still on the south side of that front, conditions this morning were very muggy while temperatures were still warm in the 80s.

Today, the above mentioned front will push through South Florida and finally put a cap on these stormy and soggy days. First we can expect another [final] round of rain so don’t put away the rain gear just yet because you will be needing them from time to time today. Temperatures will be reaching into the upper 80s with very humid conditions still in the forecast. Also worth mentioning, there is still a coastal flood advisory in place for coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward county due to elevated water levels from the King Tides.

Looking ahead, the front is forecast to clear South Florida by tonight. This is when we can expect slightly drier air to begin to move into our area. This will be a welcomed change as we have been dealing with this daily onset of rain and thunderstorms for well over a week now. During these ‘drier days’ for South Florida, we will get to enjoy slightly lower humidity, lower rain chances and much more sunshine! At the same time, temperatures will be near average (in the mid 70s during the morning hours and in the upper 80s during the afternoon hours) under comfortable breezy conditions. Fortunately for us after days and days of rain, South Florida will finally get to enjoy a few quiet days this week!

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

