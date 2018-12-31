Final Forecast Of The Year

Storm system is getting stronger as it gets fueled by the warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. The rain is expected to overspread into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States by New Year’s Eve. For South Florida, high pressure will act as a roadblock and keep our weather mostly dry and warm for the first week of the New Year. By the weekend, chance of showers increase ahead of our next cold front. Slightly cooler air filters in for Sunday.
Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year. Be safe!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7