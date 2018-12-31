Final Forecast Of The Year

Storm system is getting stronger as it gets fueled by the warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. The rain is expected to overspread into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States by New Year’s Eve. For South Florida, high pressure will act as a roadblock and keep our weather mostly dry and warm for the first week of the New Year. By the weekend, chance of showers increase ahead of our next cold front. Slightly cooler air filters in for Sunday.

Strong storms, heavy rainfall, & flooding will be possible from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid South, & Midwest. Rain to spread into the Mid-Atlantic & NE New Years Eve. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/DjfrlZ6R0R — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2018

The weather will be wonderful as we ring in 2019! Mostly clear skies, dry conditions and temperatures in the 70's. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/1lTaXYXjB9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2018

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year. Be safe!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7