Following pleasant and cool conditions during the day Saturday, similar conditions are ahead this Sunday with widespread wakeup temperatures in the 50s this morning.

The only change is that an onshore breeze out of the northeast nudges in this afternoon, moderating our temperatures and thus leading to highs a bit milder into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

That will also lead to some patchy clouds in the afternoon following abundant sunshine during the morning hours.

A northerly wind will eventually build back in tonight, however, leading to cool low temperatures with most locations falling down to the low 60s across the metro.

Eventually as the week evolves, lows will gradually warm, hovering near 70F during the second half of the week while highs lurk right above average in the upper 70s to around 80F all week long.

As we start the week, it will likely be dry with partly sunny skies. A couple showers will be possible on Christmas Eve, however.

Then on Christmas Day, a few additional showers will be possible but we’ll still see dry time and warm temperatures with mostly cloudy skies.

Showers will be especially possible across the Mississippi River Valley for those of you traveling for Christmas.

The forecast grows a bit more uncertain beyond then with additional showers and even thunderstorms possible but the model guidance has not been handling this time frame too well at all.