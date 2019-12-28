FINAL DAYS OF THE YEAR

We got pretty lucky during Christmas time when a cold front swung through our region right before the holiday, making it actually feel like the holidays. But this weekend has been quite the opposite. Mostly cloudy skies, strong onshore winds and on & off showers pretty sums up the last few days in South Florida.
Sunday should start off very similar. With a breeze off the water, Southeast winds will tap into moisture from the Atlantic and advect it towards us through the morning hours. That means, showers are expected on & off once again through the morning. Good news is that once we get into the second half of the day, all of those showers should push west towards the Gulf Coast. That means South Florida is set to enjoy a mixture of sun and clouds through the afternoon.
As we round the corner into the last few days of the year, all eyes will shift focus to an approaching cold front. Wind through the start of the work week will turn more Southerly and Southwesterly. This means a slight warming trend for South Florida while showers move to the afternoon hours of the day rather than the typical morning hours. Showers may linger Monday night into early Tuesday ahead of the cold front.
New Year’s Eve looks to remain humid for South Florida but once that cold front wipes away all of the moisture & humidity, drier and cooler air will move in just in time for the start of the new year. Looks like South Florida will be starting 2020 comfortably cool!
The cooldown will be short-lived once again with return of the ocean breeze through the second half of the work week. Rain chances will remain low until the first weekend of the new year ahead of another front. It is still too early to know how this front will affect South Florida and if it will even reach us. In the mean time let’s just reap the benefits of this first front that will bring nice conditions for the start of the year!