Happy Sunday, August 8, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend so far despite the soggy conditions South Florida has endured. A mid-level disturbance (or mid-level low) has been hanging around the region since late last week. And this weekend was no different so it created enough energy and brought in enough tropical moisture for showers and storms to develop. At the same time, a front has remained stalled across northern sections of the state since last week as well. And this Front, unfortunately, has helped trapped moisture over Florida throughout the last few days. This left South Florida ripe for rain late last week and through this weekend. And even after seeing on and off rain all day on Saturday, just when we thought the rain was done, showers and storms kicked up once again yesterday evening and lingered through last night.

Unfortunately, today, South Florida can expect more showers and storms in the forecast. However, it will be a transitional day. The mid-level low mentioned above will still hang around the region and will help fire up thunderstorms later today. With that said, the rain and storms should not be as widespread as what we saw on Saturday as the disturbance will finally begin to move a little farther away from us. But since it is the weekend and many will be out and about trying to get some dry time before the start of the work week, then have that rain with you at all times just in case you encounter showers or storms. With some dry time back in place, our high temperatures today should reach into the low 90s for many.



Looking ahead, South Florida should continue to dry out as we work away into the upcoming work week. As kids go back to school, many parents will be wondering if they should pack the umbrellas. Overall, rain chances across South Florida will be much lower than in previous days. However, it is August and we are still in the rainy season so packing an umbrella every day may not be a bad idea. Rain and storm chances should be below average through much of the upcoming work week and this will allow our temperatures to warm up once again in the 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely go back to the 100s so it may be smart to have an extra bottle of water here and there.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

