Fewer Storms Later

High pressure is still centered over the Gulf of Mexico and winds remain out of the South-Southwest. This means the movement of storms that form with the daytime heat will go from West to East. The good news is that fewer showers and storms will form with less moisture in the air (activity will not be as widespread as we have seen over the past several days).

There is less moisture in the air, so look for fewer storms this afternoon moving west to east. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/bZoV5rDnIO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 8, 2019

The best day this week will be Friday as it will seem the driest. However, more moisture could move in over the weekend to leave us unsettled once again. Heavy rains could start on Sunday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7