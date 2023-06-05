Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend despite the heavy rain and thunderstorms we saw each day. South Florida has been stuck in a soggy and stormy weather pattern for what seems like weeks now (with only a day free from the rain here and there). And overnight we saw more of the same with heavy downpours once again pushing across South Florida. Luckily, this morning conditions started off on the quiet side once again but it sure did feel muggy, just like it would on a regular summer day. South Florida woke up to high humidity and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s but at least we saw rain-free conditions and mostly clear skies.

Today South Florida could see some changes to the forecast. While slightly drier air is forecast to move into our area it won’t be as dry as the models originally suggested. This means that while South Florida could still see a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, it won’t be a complete washout of a day. Plenty of dry time will be in place through the morning and likely through early lunch time before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop over the area this afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, steamy conditions are expected once again as afternoon high temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, for some. And due to the current lunar phase (the full moon), tide levels will be running extra high so flooding could be a concern across some of our low-lying coastal areas, especially during times of high tide.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to undergo more changes down the road. The first half of the work week promises a few breaks from the rain from time to time, however, it looks like our area may not be done with all the rain just yet. By the middle of the work week, a weak front is forecast to stall near South Florida, while tropical moisture begins to increase over our area. This will likely increase our rain chances once again by mid week and could remain on the higher end through the second half of the work week. The question is, will this moisture hold together by the time it reaches South Florida and how long will it linger for? If it holds, South Florida could be looking at the next rainmaker later in the week and possibly linger into the start of the weekend (although some models are suggesting that it moves out of our area just in time for the weekend!). Let’s hope it falls apart altogether before arriving here!

Enjoy the brief break from the rain!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

