Hopefully everyone had a great week! The last few days have been very quiet for our area as South Florida got to enjoy dry conditions, beautiful blue skies and a nice breeze from time to time. And if all that weren’t pleasant enough, we also enjoyed low humidity all week long! And while conditions earlier this morning were just as quiet, one thing is for sure. Humidity levels have been gradually increasing across our area through the last few days, each day with a touch more humidity than the day before. However, this morning South Florida once again enjoyed a very quiet start under warm and muggy conditions.

Days ago an expansive area of high pressure moved into our area and has practically dominated our weather pattern all week long. After days of blocking storm systems from moving into our area, this area of high pressure will slowly begin to weaken as we work our way into the weekend. In the meantime, on this last day of the week, South Florida will once again get to enjoy quiet conditions. Dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere remains over our area while the above-mentioned area of high pressure still remains nearby. This will help keep another dry day in place for South Florida. With that said, the breeze will begin to build across our area, so expect breezy to gusty conditions at times throughout the day. This will increase the rip current risk across area beaches today and that should linger through the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it’s a big one! As we know, Mother’s Day happens to fall this weekend. So many are left wondering if we can expect nice conditions with mom or if we should plan for indoors. Models have been very uncertain as to whether or not a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will impact our weekend weather. However, after days of concern, it looks like the weekend won’t be all too bad! Saturday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days while scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm return to the forecast on Sunday. So no need to cancel any plans with mom. But just remember to keep that rain gear with you just in case you encounter a shower.

And while we’re on topic of the weekend, all eyes will shift focus on a disturbance (an upper level low) as it drifts closer to South Florida. This disturbance will be one of the determining factors for the kind of weather South Florida can expect this weekend. If it moves closer to our area, then showers and thunderstorms will be more likely. However, it isn’t the only determining factor in play. Worth noting is that the moisture that was forecast to move into South Florida looks like it might very well remain to the south of our area (mostly over the Florida Keys). So if the moisture needed for rain is not present, South Florida can expect fewer showers through the weekend. So our weekend weather will be highly dependent on how much moisture is available for rain, together with that upper level disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. One thing is for sure. The weekend is looking breezy for South Florida so please keep that in mind especially if you were planning for any water activities with mom.

Wishing all Mom’s a Happy Mother’s Day!

